Watch: Makkha’s first female laundry crew thrives on Haj

A women’s group operating a laundry business to supplement their income has gained attention from Haj pilgrims in the holy city of Makkah.

The Saudi women’s group established their laundry business in 2022.

Hana Al Dhufari, a colleague within the business, shared that initially, people were surprised as it was the first laundry business run entirely by females in Saudi Arabia.

“At first, we were employed at a laundry, but due to insufficient income, we decided to start our own laundry business,” she explained to Al Arabiya TV.

“We took charge of the laundry, learned proper washing, cleaning, and drying techniques, and things have improved significantly,” she added.

With the goal of opening more laundry businesses, Hana expressed, “We have gained popularity for our excellent clothes cleaning and customer service.”

The laundry co-owner talking to Al Arabiya

مغسلة ملابس بإدارة نسائية كاملة..

أخوات سعوديات يعملن على خدمة ضيوف الرحمن في موسم #الحج.. ويطمحن للتوسع في مجال مغاسل الملابس بـ #مكة_المكرمة #العربية_في_الحج

عبر:@sultan_mr_ pic.twitter.com/fZ8DehO5IH — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) June 23, 2023

Result of constant hard work

