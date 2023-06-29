Watch: Makkha’s first female laundry crew thrives on Haj

A women’s group operating a laundry business to supplement their income has gained attention from Haj pilgrims in the holy city of Makkah.
The Saudi women’s group established their laundry business in 2022.
Hana Al Dhufari, a colleague within the business, shared that initially, people were surprised as it was the first laundry business run entirely by females in Saudi Arabia.
“At first, we were employed at a laundry, but due to insufficient income, we decided to start our own laundry business,” she explained to Al Arabiya TV.
“We took charge of the laundry, learned proper washing, cleaning, and drying techniques, and things have improved significantly,” she added.
With the goal of opening more laundry businesses, Hana expressed, “We have gained popularity for our excellent clothes cleaning and customer service.”
The laundry co-owner talking to Al Arabiya
Result of constant hard work
A women’s group operating a laundry business to supplement their income has gained attention from Haj pilgrims in the holy city of Makkah.
The Saudi women’s group established their laundry business in 2022.
Hana Al Dhufari, a colleague within the business, shared that initially, people were surprised as it was the first laundry business run entirely by females in Saudi Arabia.
“At first, we were employed at a laundry, but due to insufficient income, we decided to start our own laundry business,” she explained to Al Arabiya TV.
“We took charge of the laundry, learned proper washing, cleaning, and drying techniques, and things have improved significantly,” she added.
With the goal of opening more laundry businesses, Hana expressed, “We have gained popularity for our excellent clothes cleaning and customer service.”