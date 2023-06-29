Watch: Makkha’s first female laundry crew thrives on Haj

According to Hana Al Dhufari, a co-worker of the business, in the beginning, people were surprised since this was the first laundry business run by females wholly in Saudi Arabia.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 29th June 2023 6:49 pm IST
The Saudi women's group launched their laundry business in 2022.(Photo; Screengrab)

A women’s group operating a laundry business to supplement their income has gained attention from Haj pilgrims in the holy city of Makkah.

The Saudi women’s group established their laundry business in 2022.

Hana Al Dhufari, a colleague within the business, shared that initially, people were surprised as it was the first laundry business run entirely by females in Saudi Arabia.

MS Education Academy

“At first, we were employed at a laundry, but due to insufficient income, we decided to start our own laundry business,” she explained to Al Arabiya TV.

“We took charge of the laundry, learned proper washing, cleaning, and drying techniques, and things have improved significantly,” she added.

With the goal of opening more laundry businesses, Hana expressed, “We have gained popularity for our excellent clothes cleaning and customer service.”

The laundry co-owner talking to Al Arabiya

Also Read
Saudi Arabia provides 9,000 wheelchairs for Haj pilgrims

Result of constant hard work

A women’s group operating a laundry business to supplement their income has gained attention from Haj pilgrims in the holy city of Makkah.

The Saudi women’s group established their laundry business in 2022.

Hana Al Dhufari, a colleague within the business, shared that initially, people were surprised as it was the first laundry business run entirely by females in Saudi Arabia.

“At first, we were employed at a laundry, but due to insufficient income, we decided to start our own laundry business,” she explained to Al Arabiya TV.

“We took charge of the laundry, learned proper washing, cleaning, and drying techniques, and things have improved significantly,” she added.

With the goal of opening more laundry businesses, Hana expressed, “We have gained popularity for our excellent clothes cleaning and customer service.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 29th June 2023 6:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button