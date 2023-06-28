Saudi Arabia provides 9,000 wheelchairs for Haj pilgrims

The service is provided round the clock for the use of old, sick and disabled pilgrims to do their rituals in ease and comfort.

Photo: GPH

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has provided 9,000 electric and regular wheelchairs in the Grand Mosque for transportation this Haj season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque has provided the service round the clock for the use of old, sick and disabled pilgrims to do their rituals in ease and comfort.

It is provided as part of the comprehensive field plans that give priority to the quality of transportation services and meet the requirements of pilgrims coming from all over the world.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

Total of 1,845,045 pilgrims came to perform Haj 1444 AH/2023 in the Saudi Arabia from more than 150 countries.

