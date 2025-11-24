Watch: Malti Chahar slaps Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19

Mumbai: Things inside Bigg Boss 19 are now getting extremely heated. Nominations are always a tense moment in the reality show, as housemates openly justify their choices and reveal who they want out. With just two weeks left until the grand finale, the upcoming nomination round has become more intense than ever, and a new promo released by the makers proves it.

So intense, that Malti Chahar ended up slapping Tanya Mittal, leaving everyone stunned.

Malti Chahar slaps Tanya Mittal

Bigg Boss 19 is known for its high-voltage drama, and the latest promo has once again raised the bar. Tensions skyrocketed when Tanya Mittal pressed a ‘nominated’ stamp on Malti’s lips during the task. The act infuriated Malti, who immediately responded by slapping Tanya. The incident triggered chaos in the house, with contestants rushing in to stop the situation from escalating.

The promo also shows Amaal Mallik shouting at Tanya in complete shock.

Waapas aaya nominations ka pressure, aur gharwaale lag gaye ek dusre ko target karne mein. Dekhte hai kaun hoga nominate! 🙄



Bigg Boss 19 week 14 nominated contestants

According to latest updated, every remaining contestant in the house is nominated this week, making eliminations unpredictable. The nominated contestants are:

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

Tanya Mittal

Pranit More

Ashnoor Kaur

Shehbaz Badesha

Malti Chahar

With all contestants facing elimination just ahead of the finale, fans are wondering who will be evicted next.

With all contestants facing elimination just ahead of the finale, fans are wondering who will be evicted next.