Watch: Man risks life to save child from electrocution in Chennai

The man performed CPR on the boy before the latter was rushed to a hospital.

Published: 20th April 2025 7:34 pm IST
Man saves boy from electrocution in Chennai

A man risked his life to save a nine-year-old boy from being electrocuted in Chennai. The incident occurred at Arumbakkam on April 16.

A Class 3 student fell into stagnant rainwater due to shock from an underground cable. The incident was caught on CCTV. The video of the incident went viral on April 19.

In the video, 24-year-old Kannan Thamizhselvan immediately halts his two-wheeler, removes his footwear and enters the puddle where the child, Jaden Rayn, was lying unconscious after suffering the shock.

He performed CPR on the child before the latter was rushed to a hospital. According to a report by Times of India, Kannan learnt to perform CPR through YouTube videos.

