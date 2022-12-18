Watch: Man suspected of theft thrown from running train, dies

The young man's head hit a pole near Tilhar railway station in Shahjahanpur. He died on the spot.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 18th December 2022 4:19 pm IST
A young man, suspected of theft, being beaten up on a running train (Screengrab)

A video of a young man who lost his life after he was thrown from a running Ayodhya-Delhi Express has gone viral.

The young man was allegedly caught stealing a mobile phone. The video shows him surrounded by angry men beating him mercilessly.

As he pleads for forgiveness, one of the men (in a blue jacket) loses his cool and beats him more. At one point, the young man is dragged by the man and then with help of others thrown out of the running train.

To add to the horror, passengers can be seen sniggering.

The young man’s head hit a pole near Tilhar railway station in Shahjahanpur. He died on the spot.

Police have registered a case and arrested one person named Narendra Kumar on charges of murder.

You can watch the video here. Please note that the contents of the video are graphic.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button