Watch: Man suspected of theft thrown from running train, dies

A video of a young man who lost his life after he was thrown from a running Ayodhya-Delhi Express has gone viral.

The young man was allegedly caught stealing a mobile phone. The video shows him surrounded by angry men beating him mercilessly.

As he pleads for forgiveness, one of the men (in a blue jacket) loses his cool and beats him more. At one point, the young man is dragged by the man and then with help of others thrown out of the running train.

To add to the horror, passengers can be seen sniggering.

The young man’s head hit a pole near Tilhar railway station in Shahjahanpur. He died on the spot.

Police have registered a case and arrested one person named Narendra Kumar on charges of murder.

You can watch the video here. Please note that the contents of the video are graphic.