Watch: Minor girl grievously hurt after cow attack in Chennai

Even though the local residents, who were witnessing the incident, tried to save the girl, but the aggressive bovine kept attacking her repeatedly.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 12th August 2023 5:50 pm IST
Aisha was returning from school when an aggressive cow attacked her in Chennai on Wednesday

A 9-year-old was grievously injured after being attacked by an aggressive cow at Ilango Street, MMDA Colony in Chennai recently.

BookMyMBBS

The entire incident, where the cow charged at the minor girl and trampled her, was captured by a CCTV camera. The video surfaced on the internet on Saturday, August 12, and was widely shared.

Even though the local residents, who were witnessing the incident, tried to save the girl, but the aggressive bovine kept attacking her repeatedly.

MS Education Academy

The victim, identified as Aisha, was rushed to a hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against the owner of the cow, police said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 12th August 2023 5:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button