Watch: Minor girl grievously hurt after cow attack in Chennai

A 9-year-old was grievously injured after being attacked by an aggressive cow at Ilango Street, MMDA Colony in Chennai recently.

The entire incident, where the cow charged at the minor girl and trampled her, was captured by a CCTV camera. The video surfaced on the internet on Saturday, August 12, and was widely shared.

#Chennai: Ayesha (9) was returning home from school along with her mother and brother when she was attacked by an aggressive cow at Ilango Street, MMDA Colony in Chennai on Wednesday.



Ayesha sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital.



Police registered a case… pic.twitter.com/V3vxWgHOun — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) August 12, 2023

Even though the local residents, who were witnessing the incident, tried to save the girl, but the aggressive bovine kept attacking her repeatedly.

The victim, identified as Aisha, was rushed to a hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against the owner of the cow, police said.