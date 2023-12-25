Watch: Mohammed Siraj calls Hyderabadi crowd ‘chillar’, slammed

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, hailing from Hyderabad, has stirred controversy with the interview videos where he referred to the Hyderabadi crowd as ‘chillar.’ Fans, especially from his hometown, are expressing their displeasure, criticizing Siraj for what they perceive as ‘derogatory remarks’.

Siraj, known for his incredible journey from bowling on dusty grounds in slippers to achieving cricket stardom, has become a household name in the cricket-crazed nation. His success has garnered immense support, particularly from his hometown fans who take pride in his accomplishments.

However, a recent video clip from one of his interviews has sparked outrage. In the video, Siraj is seen using the term ‘chillar’ to describe the Hyderabadi crowd. The cricketer is seen saying, “Ground mein jab phirte rehtu, toh Hyderabadi mein bolte, ‘Siraj kya karra, kaan jaara’ matlab jo Hyderabadi language mein bolte, mein bola are yaar aagaye yeh chillar crowd. IPL mein aane k baad bhi logon ku aisich dikhta kuch change nai hua abhi bhi waisich hai.”

This has not gone down well with his supporters, and many are expressing disappointment, stating that he should not forget his roots and humble beginnings.

Fans, who once celebrated Siraj’s achievements with immense pride, are now slamming him for what they perceive as a disrespectful comment about his hometown crowd. The cricketer is urged to be mindful of his words, considering the huge support he receives from Hyderabad and the broader Indian cricket community.