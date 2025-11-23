Watch: Mother of Hind Rajab opens Doha Film Festival

Running until Friday, November 28, the Doha Film Festival will showcase 97 films from 62 countries.

Hind Rajab’s mother speaks emotionally at a podium beside a man during a film festival event.
Hind Rajab’s mother speaks at DFF25 premiere in Doha. Photo: Instagram

Doha: The inaugural Doha Film Festival opened with an emotional address from Wissam Hamada, mother of six-year-old Hind Rajab, whose final phone call from Gaza became one of the most haunting moments of the war.

“Hind is gone, but her voice still wakes me every dawn,” she told the audience on Thursday, November 20, urging the world to safeguard Gaza’s children.

Speaking before the Mena premiere of The Voice of Hind Rajab, Hamada said she could not bring herself to watch the film but felt compelled to share her message.

Hind Rajab’s mother and the film team stand on stage at the DFF25 premiere.
Hind Rajab’s mother and the film crew attend “The Voice of Hind Rajab” premiere at DFF25. Photo: Instagram

She continued, “My message is not just words – it’s the pain of a mother who lost her daughter, and then found in her universal love a message from God, and understood that my role is to carry the voice of the children of Gaza to the world, the children who live in the heart of war, in darkness, deprived of their most basic rights, of their dreams that are snatched away before they grow up.”

Watch the video here

“But I have not lost my humanity or my purpose. That is why I stand before you today—to be their voice, to say to the world, to save the childhood of Gaza before its last light goes out.”

Directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, the film is built around real audio recordings of Hind’s calls to Palestinian Red Crescent responders as she remained trapped in a car under Israeli fire. Ben Hania, cast members and the emergency responders portrayed in the film attended the screening, marking the first time the actors and the real-life team met.

Hamada, who was evacuated from Gaza in September after prolonged negotiations, received a long ovation as she thanked Qatar and the festival for supporting her daughter’s story.

Tunisia has submitted the film for the 2026 Academy Awards. It premiered to acclaim at the Venice International Film Festival and will next screen in Marrakech and at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Doha Film Festival details

Running until Friday, November 28, the Doha Film Festival will showcase 97 films from 62 countries, including:

  • Blue Heron – Mena premiere
  • My Father and Qaddafi – Mena premiere
  • The Christophers – with director Steven Soderbergh and actor Michaela Coel attending
  • Once Upon a Time in Gaza
  • With Hasan in Gaza
  • Khartoum
  • Cotton Queen
  • Divine Comedy

The event is organised by the Doha Film Institute, which marks its 15th anniversary this year.

