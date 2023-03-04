Watch movies under the stars with Hyderabad’s Sunset Cinema Club

Although Hyderabad boasts some luxurious movie theatres, complete with plush recliners and top-notch interiors, one aspect that has been missing from the cinema experience in the city is the opportunity to watch a movie in an open-air theatre.

So, for all those who have been dreaming about it, get ready to discover a new and exciting way to watch movies as the ‘Sunset Cinema Club’ has made its debut in Hyderabad and is revolutionising how we watch movies.

Image Source: Sunset Cinema Club

This one-of-a-kind cinema destination, located at One Brewery in Hyderabad’s Financial District, is shaking up the movie-going scene with its incredible outdoor rooftop setting and diverse selection of old cult classics and popular fan favorites from Bollywood and Hollywood.

Imagine watching your favourite movies under the stars, with the cool night breeze and the gentle hum of the city as your backdrop. Sunset Cinema Club’s outdoor seating arrangements, which include bean bags and mattresses, provide an incredibly cosy and comfortable viewing experience that will transport you to a world of cinematic magic.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Shivangini, the marketing and brand manager of Sunset Cinema Club, said “We are here to create a community-watching experience that we can share with our loved ones, family, and friends.” She further added that it would be a fun experience for people and a memorable event.

3 Different Categories At Sunset Cinema Club

Sunset Cinema Club offers unique movie-viewing experiences with different types of seating setups like —

‘Sky Cinema’ with rooftop seating

‘Picnic Cinemas’ with bean bag and mattress seating, which can be ideal for summer nights

To beat the heat, the organisers are also introducing the third category ‘Bathtub’ cinema soon in which separate pools will be alotted for seating.

Image Source: Sunset Cinema Club

Timings, Tickets and Prices

The screenings begin after 7 p.m. only on weekends.

Tickets can be purchased through their websites (Sunset Cinema Club), BookMyShow, or Zomato. They also offer membership options for frequent moviegoers.

Ticket prices range from Rs 400 to Rs 1600, depending on the seating setup.

It will cost you Rs2,000 to display a special message for your loved ones on the screen.

Image Source: Sunset Cinema Club

The Sunset Cinema Club also posts the movie schedule on their website ahead of time, focusing mainly on old classic films. They showcase movies based on the occasion or theme every week.

Upcoming Movie Releases At Sunset Cinema Club

Jab We Met — March 4

Top Gun : Maverick — March 11

Love Aaj Kal — March 18

Pretty Woman — March 19

At the end of March, they are planning to do a ‘Bollywood weekend’, where they are playing ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and ‘Rock Star’.

And now for some good news for Tollywood fans, the team also intends to launch Tollywood movie screenings in the near future.

Revealing some surprising and interesting facts about their cinema spot, the organizer said that people can also book private screenings for special occasions and even surprise our loved ones with a message displayed on the screen during the movie.

Image Source: Sunset Cinema Club

With its diverse selection of movies, comfortable outdoor seating arrangements, and upcoming themed weekends, Sunset Cinema Club is sure to offer a thrilling new way to enjoy movies in Hyderabad.

Book your tickets now and prepare to be transported to a world of cinematic magic.