Watch: Mr Faisu hints at wedding preparations in viral vlog

Mumbai: Social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has sparked fresh wedding buzz with a mysterious statement in his latest vlog.

In the now-viral clip, Faisu says, “Mere paas kuch din bache hue hain, toh woh kuch dino mein kuch alag cheezon ki taiyaari kar raha hoon. Main aaj ke, kal ke aur parson ke vlog mein dikhana shuru kar dunga.”

He further reveals that he is handling everything alone but refuses to disclose all the details at once. “Saari cheezein abhi disclose nahi karunga, thodi-thodi karke disclose karunga,” he adds.

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The secret preparations have left fans wondering whether wedding celebrations are finally beginning at Faisu’s home. Many believe his upcoming vlogs could feature the rituals and traditions leading up to his marriage.

The speculation is not entirely baseless, as Faisu previously confirmed that he plans to get married in 2026, although he kept the date and his future bride’s identity under wraps. For now, however, the influencer has neither mentioned marriage in the viral clip nor confirmed what he is preparing for.