Watch: Mrunal Thakur once said, ‘I am far better than Bipasha’

Mumbai: Bollywood has never been far from controversies, with several instances of catfights and cold wars between leading actresses making headlines over the years. Even today, old videos and statements often resurface online, reigniting debates. One such throwback clip featuring Mrunal Thakur has gone viral again, where she is seen calling herself “far better” than actress Bipasha Basu.

The video dates back to Mrunal’s television days on Kumkum Bhagya, during an interview with her co-star Arjit Taneja. While discussing fitness, Mrunal is heard jokingly asking him about his preference for “manly women with muscles” and then saying, “Go marry Bipasha… I am much better than her.”

The clip had viral many times, with netizens calling out the remarks as ‘disrespectful and unnecessary’.

The controversy escalated when social media users accused Mrunal of body-shaming, especially since Bipasha Basu has long been associated with promoting fitness and breaking stereotypes around women’s bodies.

Facing backlash, Mrunal later addressed the issue and issued an apology on Instagram, clarifying that her comments were made in jest. She wrote, “19-year-old me said many silly things,” adding that her intention was never to hurt or body-shame anyone.

Reacting to the resurfaced video in August 2025, Bipasha Basu shared a cryptic yet empowering message on social media. Without naming anyone, she wrote about the importance of women supporting each other and encouraged women to embrace strength and fitness, challenging outdated notions about how women should look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal Thakur has come a long way since her television days and continues to make her mark in films. She is currently in the spotlight for her recently released action-romantic drama Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Adivi Sesh and directed by Shaneil Deo, which hit theatres on April 10, 2026.