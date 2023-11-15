Watch: Munawar Faruqui offers Namaz inside Bigg Boss 17 house

Whether it's his strategies in the show or personal stories, everything about Munawar Faruqui is making headlines

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th November 2023 3:20 pm IST
Munawar Faruqui offers Namaz inside Bigg Boss house - viral video
Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui (Twitter)

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian, actor and rapper Munawar Faruqui is getting a lot of attention on Bigg Boss 17. People are really interested in everything he does, from how he plays the game to the things he shares about his life. Whether it’s his strategies in the show or personal stories, everything about him is making headlines. His presence on the show is creating a lot of buzz.

Munawar is once again in the spotlight, this time for a video clip showcasing his religious side. The video, which has quickly gained traction on social media, captures Munawar in his Dil room, wearing a skull cap and holding a Janamaz, a special rug used for daily prayers.

In the short clip, it appears Munawar has just completed his namaz, emphasizing his commitment to never missing this important religious practice.

MS Education Academy

The footage has sparked discussions among fans and viewers. Fans are sharing the video widely on social media platforms, praising Munawar for maintaining his religious routines no matter what. Check out the tweets below.

What do you think about Munawar Faruqui’s game in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th November 2023 3:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button