Watch: Munawar Faruqui offers Namaz inside Bigg Boss 17 house

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian, actor and rapper Munawar Faruqui is getting a lot of attention on Bigg Boss 17. People are really interested in everything he does, from how he plays the game to the things he shares about his life. Whether it’s his strategies in the show or personal stories, everything about him is making headlines. His presence on the show is creating a lot of buzz.

Munawar is once again in the spotlight, this time for a video clip showcasing his religious side. The video, which has quickly gained traction on social media, captures Munawar in his Dil room, wearing a skull cap and holding a Janamaz, a special rug used for daily prayers.

In the short clip, it appears Munawar has just completed his namaz, emphasizing his commitment to never missing this important religious practice.

The footage has sparked discussions among fans and viewers. Fans are sharing the video widely on social media platforms, praising Munawar for maintaining his religious routines no matter what. Check out the tweets below.

Duniya ki izzat maal se hai aur



Aakhirat ki izzat aamaal se hai,,#Namaz hamesha kayam rakho..!!

#MunawarFaruqui#BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/E3DRE2jaf2 — Sharib (@iamsharib_02) November 14, 2023

Munawar perform namaz in #BiggBoss17 house ❤️



I think this has happened for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss. @munawar0018 There is only one heart, how many times will you win?#BB17 #MunawarFaruqui𓃵 #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarIsTheBoss pic.twitter.com/yTzcyw6cDf — Chelsi Agrawal || SRKIAN♥️ (@agrawal_chelsi) November 15, 2023

What do you think about Munawar Faruqui’s game in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below.

What do you think about Munawar Faruqui's game in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below.