Watch: Munawar Faruqui spotted giving bayan at masjid in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Popular stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui made a surprise visit to the historic Badi Masjid in Musheerabad, Hyderabad, on Friday, leaving fans stunned. The comedian not only offered Jumma prayers but was also seen delivering a heartfelt bayan (Islamic talk) inside the mosque.

A video from the visit has since gone viral on social media, where Munawar is seen praising Allah, speaking about the importance of blessings, and even sharing personal anecdotes from his life.

Former actress Sana Khan’s husband, Mufti Anas, was also spotted alongside him during the gathering. The video has sparked mixed reactions online. Watch below.

The exact reason behind Munawar’s Hyderabad visit is not known yet.

Munawar Faruqui’s rise to stardom

Munawar first rose to fame with his YouTube sketches such as “Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat” and “Ghost Story.” His popularity skyrocketed after he won Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp in 2022, followed by his victorious stint in Bigg Boss 17 in January 2024. Known for his sharp wit and emotional connect, Munawar has carved a niche for himself in both the comedy and reality TV worlds.

Personal and Professional Life

On the personal front, Munawar is married to Mehzabeen Coatwala. This is his second marriage. He has a son, Mikael, from his first marriage, while Mehzabeen has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Speaking about work front, Munawar recently made his acting debut with the web series First Copy and is now gearing up for multiple live stand-up shows in the coming months.