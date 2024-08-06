Munawar Faruqui chills in Banjara Hills, shares pics from Hyderabad

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui, the celebrated stand-up comedian, actor, and winner of Bigg Boss 17, is set to make his debut in the world of web series. He is currently filming his project titled ‘First Copy’ in Hyderabad.
The popular comedian has a 24-day shoot schedule in Hyderabad and has been sharing glimpses from the sets on Instagram. He has been shooting at Ramoji Film City.
Details about the show and Munawar’s character are being kept under wraps. The teaser of First Copy was released during Eid, evoking nostalgia for 1999, a time when DVDs were trendy. Back then, movies would hit theaters on Fridays, but many enthusiasts would create a ‘first copy’ of the film on DVD on Thursdays before the official release.
First Copy is written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma and produced by Kurji Productions. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to learn more about this exciting new project.