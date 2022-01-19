Watch: Muslim man travelling with Hindu woman beaten up by Bajrang Dal goons

Bhopal: A man who was traveling with a Hindu woman in an Ajmer-bound train has been assaulted by Bajrang Dal goons.

Accusing him of ‘love jihad’, they have forced him to step out of the train. They took the man and the woman to the railway police station in Ujjain.

In one of the videos of the incident, three goons were seen dragging the man out of the train. One of them is also seen beating the man.

At the police station, the man and the woman who are the family friends were forced to sit until the arrival of their parents.

Later, the man who is identified as Asif Shaikh, an electric shop owner and woman, school teacher were allowed to go after recording the statements.

No case has been registered against the goons. The cops said that they did not take action against them as no complaint has been registered in the incident.

Indian Express quoted Kundan Chandrawat, Prachar Pramukh for Malwa Prant of VHP as saying that the Bajrang Dal workers acted based on the information received from reliable sources.

मुस्लिम लड़का और गैर मुस्लिम लड़की MP उज्जैन से ट्रेन में जा रहे थे, हिंदू संगठन वालों को खबर लगी तो वहाँ पहुँचकर लड़के को पीटते हुए थाने ले गए, जाँच के बाद पुलिस ने बताया कि लड़का और लड़की दोनों शादीशुदा हैं, दोनों में पारिवारिक संबंध भी है, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने उन्हें जाने दिया… pic.twitter.com/Q6u0md3pMC — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) January 18, 2022

Love Jihad

For the past few months, love jihad has become an important issue as even some of the states enacted a law against it.

Last month, Bajrang Dal goons threatened to launch a movement against ‘love jihad’ in Bihar after two cousin sisters from Darbhanga eloped with two youths from the Muslim community and got married in a mosque in Kolkata.

Anand Prakash Madhukar, the President of Darbhanga’s Bajrang Dal unit said, “Cases like these are increasing in the country. We need to have a strong law against them. Under the pretext of love jihad, youths from the other community were involved in affairs with Hindu girls intentionally, indulging in marriages and forcing them to change their religion. The young girls do not know the consequences of such acts. Basically, the idea behind love jihad is to torture Hindu girls after marriage”.