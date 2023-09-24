Watch: Muslims serve food during Ganesh Chaturthi in Siddipet

Hyderabad: A viral video showcasing communal harmony has surfaced on social media platforms where members of the Muslim community serve prasadam (religious food) to devotees at a Vinayaka temple in Siddipet district on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Communal brotherhood was displayed in Hyderabad where a Muslim man along with his Hindu friends installed Lord Ganesha’s idol at Ram Nagar.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Siddique said, “We have been installing the idol of Lord Ganesh religiously for the past 18 years in Ramnagar. All the people in the area belonging to Muslim, Sikh and Christian communities take part in the celebrations.”

Sai, a friend of Siddique said, “We have been friends since childhood and that is why we take part in all the celebrations together. We have been installing the idol of Lord Ganesh every year on Ganesh Chaturthi for 18 years. We do the immersion in a very grand manner. Every day cultural activities are conducted along with Anandan and Pooja for 9 days.”

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival began on September 19 this year. Though mainly a Hindu festival, it is celebrated with great pomp and splendour across religious communities.