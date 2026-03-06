Watch: Naga Chaitanya falls off chair on stage during film event

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya experienced a brief awkward moment during the launch event of his upcoming film Vrushakarma in Hyderabad when the chair he was seated on suddenly slipped, causing him to fall off it on stage. The incident happened during the film’s glimpse launch event held at Prasads IMAX.

Chay, who is currently working on the mythological thriller Vrushakarma, attended the event along with the film’s team to unveil the film’s first glimpse. The teaser has already grabbed attention online for its intriguing visuals and intense tone.

During the event, Naga Chaitanya briefly lost balance after the chair he was sitting on slipped on stage. Security personnel and members on stage immediately helped him get back up.

The moment briefly surprised fans and media present at the venue. However, Naga Chaitanya quickly brushed it off, smiling and gesturing to the audience that he was perfectly fine. He then continued his speech without any hesitation, drawing applause from the crowd.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media and is going viral, with fans reacting to the unexpected moment and praising the actor for handling it calmly.

Vrushakarma, directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Dandu, is being made as a mythological action-adventure thriller. Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead in the film.

The project is being produced on a large scale under the banners of Sukumar Writings and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC). Meanwhile, the film’s glimpse continues to trend on social media, building curiosity among fans about the upcoming project.