Watch: Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan get married!

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest Bollywood movie, Jawan directed by Atlee, is creating a frenzy at the box office, and fans can’t seem to get enough of it. Social media is abuzz with snippets from the film, and one particular video that’s capturing everyone’s attention is the beautiful wedding scene featuring the movie female lead Nayanthara and SRK.

King Khan and Nayanthara’s fresh and exciting pairing has left fans adoring. The chemistry between the two stars in the wedding sequence has struck a chord with audiences, leaving them eager to see more of this sizzling duo on the big screen again. Watch the video below.

Azad and Narmada Wedding scene along with that "Krishna background Music" is CHEF's 😘



Nayanthara walking down the Aisle with that lovely bridal dress and SRK mesmerized by her ❤️



UFF can't get over with it !!!!#ShahRukhKhan𓃵 #Nayanthara #Jawan pic.twitter.com/9F2oTqyYYA — Merliah (@M_S_B_I) September 8, 2023

Watched #jawan for the second time and I loved it more than the first time. Should I go for the third now @iamsrk ??? #Nayanthara looking dropped down gorgeous. Wish we could have more of Azad and Narmada. #JawanCreatesHistory. Thank you #ShahRukhKhan for giving us so much pic.twitter.com/nQA7WYyl1A — Kayden (@kay_ackerman_) September 10, 2023

Speaking more about the movie, Jawan has not only met expectations but significantly exceeded them, amassing a whopping Rs 384.69 crore worldwide in just three days. The movie’s ‘Over The Top’ performance is making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year so far.