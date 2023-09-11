Watch: Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan get married!

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest Bollywood movie, Jawan directed by Atlee, is creating a frenzy at the box office, and fans can’t seem to get enough of it. Social media is abuzz with snippets from the film, and one particular video that’s capturing everyone’s attention is the beautiful wedding scene featuring the movie female lead Nayanthara and SRK.
King Khan and Nayanthara’s fresh and exciting pairing has left fans adoring. The chemistry between the two stars in the wedding sequence has struck a chord with audiences, leaving them eager to see more of this sizzling duo on the big screen again. Watch the video below.
Speaking more about the movie, Jawan has not only met expectations but significantly exceeded them, amassing a whopping Rs 384.69 crore worldwide in just three days. The movie’s ‘Over The Top’ performance is making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year so far.