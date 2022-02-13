Watch: One day a Hijabi will become India’s PM, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi predicted that one day a Hijabi will become Prime Minister of India.

Owaisi who was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh said that hijab-wearing girls will become doctors, District Magistrates (DMs), Sub-District Magistrates (SDMs), and one day Prime Minister of India.

Last week, Owaisi said that grave violations of the constitution are being committed in Karnataka.

“I pray that our sisters fighting for their right to wear hijab are successful in their fight. Grave violations of the Constitution’s Articles 15, 19 and 21 are being committed in Karnataka. I condemn this decision of Karnataka’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government,” said Owaisi while addressing a public rally in Sarai Tarin in Uttar Pradesh.

No immediate relief from Karnataka HC

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court ruled that no religious symbols are allowed for students until its final order, thus barring both hijab and saffron shawls in school and college premises.

“We want to make an interim order on the matter of hijab row. Peace has to return to the state. Schools and colleges must open soon. This is not the final order. Until the final order is given, students must attend the schools in uniform without hijab or saffron shawls,” Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who is heading a three-judge bench hearing the matter held.

Karnataka hijab row

The hijab row started last month after hijab-wearing students of Udupi Government Pre-University College were denied permission to attend classes.

Later, the students went on protest refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue became a controversy and spread to other districts, leading to tension and even violence.