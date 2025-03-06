Watch: Pakistani girl’s divorce celebration video goes trending

Islamabad: We’ve all seen grand wedding and engagement celebrations, especially in Pakistan, where weddings often grab massive attention. But have you ever seen someone celebrating a divorce with joy and confidence?

Meet Azima Ihsan, a Pakistani content creator who is challenging societal norms and embracing her second chance at life. A video of Azima dancing at a wedding to Coke Studio’s Maghroon Laa has gone viral, but it’s her powerful message that has truly struck a chord.

In the caption, she revealed that she is divorced and thriving, proving that separation doesn’t have to be seen as the end of the road.

“Divorce in the Pakistani community is treated like a death sentence—especially for women,” she wrote. “I was told my life was over, I’d regret it, and happiness? Forget it. The judgment still comes, but guess what? I dance through it. I laugh through it. Life isn’t as bad as I was told it would be. The opposite actually.”

Azima further highlighted how divorce should be seen as a fresh start rather than a disgrace. She shared that while the journey was tough, staying stuck in an unhappy marriage would have been far worse for both her and her ex-partner.

“We act like “divorce” is a dirty word when it should be seen as what it can be: a fresh start. Yes, it’s hard & heartbreaking. Yes, it’s lonely. But staying stuck in a marriage where you can’t breathe? That’s worse. To be stuck in an unhappy marriage is way worse than being divorced. I didn’t choose this journey lightly, I actually never wanted to be a divorcee but for me and my three kids? It was freedom. Even for my ex partner – it was was the best decision for the both of us”

“Marriage should be built on love and respect, not fear of stigma. Too many Pakistani women sacrifice their happiness just to avoid the ‘divorced’ label. To them, I say: Your happiness matters. Sukoon (peace) matters. Life goes on. Don’t be afraid.”

Her empowering stance has sparked a massive conversation online, with internet users and celebrities reacting to the viral video. Well, Azima Ihsan’s story is definetely making waves and inspiring countless women to put their happiness first.