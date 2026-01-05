Mumbai: The Dhurandhar fever shows no signs of slowing down. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the film has gone viral globally, not just for its gripping storyline but especially for its chart-topping music. From Ayesha Khan’s viral item number Shararat to Akshaye Khanna’s powerful entry song FA9LA, the soundtrack has taken fans by storm, even beyond Indian borders.

The hype surrounding Ranveer Singh’s film has now crossed into Pakistan. A video currently circulating on social media shows a choreographed dance performance to the film’s hit track at a wedding in Pakistan. In the viral clip, two women are seen dancing to Shararat, recreating the popular hook steps from the song.

Shared on social media, the video shows the dancers dressed in shararas similar to the looks sported by Ayesha Khan and Krystle Dsouza in the film. Their synchronized performance in front of wedding guests has quickly grabbed attention online, with fans praising their energy and accuracy.

Dance on Dhurandhar Movie Song Shararat at Pakistani Wedding 😍 pic.twitter.com/Utn7kxOGo4 — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 4, 2026

Directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others. The makers have also confirmed a sequel, officially titled Dhurandhar 2: Revenge, which is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.