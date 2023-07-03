Watch: Praful Patel speeds away on question over ‘ditching’ Sharad Pawar, NCP

Senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a close aide of party supremo Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel sped away following a question over ‘ditching’ Pawar.

Patel split from the NCP alongside NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, and eight others, to join hands with the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the second deputy Cm alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, in a quick ceremony on Sunday.

#WATCH | NCP leader Praful Patel, says "We are the NCP and that is what we are doing. We will decide now if I have to go to Delhi. We have not discussed anything about Delhi, we have only discussed about the formation of our government in Maharashtra" pic.twitter.com/Wp4e3X7RIi — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

To a question about going to Delhi to meet the central leadership and further discussions over power sharing and course of action, he stated that it is yet to be decided. “We have only discussed about the formation of our government in Maharashtra.”

When a journalist questioned him over ‘ditching’ Sharad Pawar, despite being given the position of Working President, alongside Supriya Sule, a visibly irked Patel, rolled up his windows and sped away.

Patel reached Pawar’s residence on Monday for a meeting to reportedly discuss the power-sharing formula with the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

Post the meeting with rebel MLAs, Ajith Pawar also held a meeting with Fadnavis.