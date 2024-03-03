Watch: Pregnant Deepika Padukone performs on stage at Ambanis event

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in November 2018 following a long-term relationship. After five years of marriage, the couple is now expecting their first child together. The pair recently made an appearance at Jamnagar’s Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities; this comes shortly after they shared news about the pregnancy on social media platforms.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh amazed the audience with their incredible performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event on February 2, 2024. The couple danced flawlessly to the song “Gallan Goodiyaan” from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. Deepika, who is currently expecting a baby, also stole hearts with her moves!

Deepika and Ranveer’s Dandiya Play

Deepika and Ranveer subtly played Dandiya together at the event, exuding joy. However, Deepika performed the steps with caution rather than jumping or squatting like Ranveer. Later, the couple sat in the crowd; as they danced, Deepika was seen making some hand gestures while grooving with the dance.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy

On 29 February 2024, Deepika and Ranveer made an exciting announcement. They both posted cute picture on their Instagram accounts to share the news with everyone. Although it is unclear whether Deepika is pregnant with twins, their fans are extremely hopeful and elated about it. Atop the picture, the couple penned a note to reveal that their baby will arrive in this world in September 2024.