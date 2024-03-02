Internet melts as Deepika Padukone’s photos with baby go viral

Mumbai: In a heartwarming revelation on Thursday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the joyous news of their pregnancy and fans are going gaga over it. The couple announced it via Instagram post that also disclosed the due date – September 2024.

The online world has been ablaze with excitement since the news broke and social media is flooded the childhood photos of the soon-to-be parents. Some particularly adorable snapshots of Deepika Padukone engaging with infants and kids have also been circulating, capturing the hearts of netizens. Have a look at the them below.

Congratulations Deepika & Ranveer 💞 pic.twitter.com/4GUbH7miGm — Pri✨️🦋 (@chotisititli) February 29, 2024

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting the baby in September 2024 🧿🤰🏻♥️ #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh pic.twitter.com/B6HQrZOsg7 — justlikethat (@Mohitkx7x) February 29, 2024

Parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer are currently in Jamnagar for pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.’ After five years of relationship, they sealed their love with a grand wedding ceremony in November 2018.