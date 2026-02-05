Mumbai: Actors Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan are currently busy shooting for their upcoming romantic comedy ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’. The film has been making headlines ever since its shoot began, and now a latest update from the sets has caught everyone’s attention.

On Thursday, Mrunal Thakur was seen sporting a pregnant look during the shoot, sparking curiosity among fans. In a viral video from the sets, the actress is seen glowing in a pink maternity dress paired with a light blue cardigan. With her hair tied in a ponytail, she walks hand in hand with Varun Dhawan through a bustling street set, surrounded by security personnel.

Varun appears in a casual navy outfit and is seen looking protective towards her, hinting that Mrunal plays a pregnant wife in the film.

Directed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy also stars Pooja Hegde in a key role. The film was initially scheduled for release on April 10, 2026, but the makers have now postponed it.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is now slated to hit theatres on June 5, 2026, and is expected to arrive in the second half of the year. With its star cast and light-hearted theme, the film has already generated strong buzz ahead of its release.