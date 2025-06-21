Mumbai: Popular social media personality Puneet Superstar, known for his quirky content and brief stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2, is once again making headlines. A video from March, which went largely unnoticed at the time, has now resurfaced online and is grabbing a lot of attention.

In the viral clip, Puneet can be seen saying, “Toh mere doston poore aitbaar aur ehtekam ke saath maine Islam qubool kar liya hai,” openly claiming that he has embraced Islam with full respect.

The video, originally posted on March 30 during Ramzan, has now crawled back onto the internet, garnering over 4.1 lakh likes and thousands of comments. While many are surprised, others have even started suggesting names like ‘Puneet Khan’ in the comments section.

Despite this, a quick look through his Instagram profile shows no follow-up or mention of the same since that post.

Puneet, who enjoys a massive following of 9.3 million on Instagram, is known for his bizarre and often cringe-inducing videos. He first went viral for a clip where he was seen shouting while riding pillion on a bike. Since then, he’s made a name for himself by screaming birthday wishes and pulling odd stunts.

Interestingly, during his time on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Puneet created history by being evicted within just 24 hours of entering the show, the fastest exit ever on the series.

While he continues to receive mixed reactions online for his content, Puneet is also known for using a significant portion of his income to feed the underprivileged, something his fans often appreciate amidst all the chaos he brings to the internet.