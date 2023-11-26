Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits restaurant in Hyderabad, interacts with students

Hyderabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited a restaurant in Hyderabad on Saturday as part of the election campaign for the Telangana Assembly polls and interacted with students.

The MP also met job aspirants in Ashok Nagar.

Following the meeting, he wrote, “Today in Ashoknagar, Hyderabad, I met the youth who are preparing for various competitive exams. I was moved by the fact that they had hoped that they would get success if Telangana came, but even 10 years after the state’s arrival, their aspirations have not been fulfilled.”

“Telangana youth did not get justice during KCR’s ten-year rule. Due to a lack of notifications, court cases and paper leaks, 30 lakh unemployed youths have suffered badly. In Telangana, which they fought for, they are in an unfathomable plight,” added the Congress MP.

Congress MP had biryani at restaurant in Hyderabad

During his visit to the Bawarchi Restaurant at RTC X road, Rahul Gandhi had biryani and engaged with various people.

This approach of meeting people in public places echoed previous instances, including Telangana IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao’s visits to restaurants like Shadab Hotel and Famous Ice Cream in Hyderabad.

Rahul Gandhi targets government in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi continued to target the Telangana government. He said, “the youth of Telangana have been among the worst affected by the misrule of the government over the past 10 years. But they are resilient and full of potential, as was evident from my interaction with them in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, today. It is our duty to transform their dreams into reality, which is why we have released a job calendar to fill 2 lakh government jobs within the first year of our government in Telangana. This is not just a promise; it is Congress’s guarantee!”

With Telangana heading to the polls on November 30 and vote counting on December 3, the success of Rahul Gandhi and KTR in connecting with people through visits to public places, including restaurants in Hyderabad, remains to be seen.