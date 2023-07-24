Watch: Rainfall turns Adani-managed Ahmedabad Airport into ‘seaport’

Adani Airports-managed Ahmedabad Airport has turned into a seaport due to heavy rainfall in the city. The passengers faced a hard time due to waterlogging at the airport.

Some of the passengers who encountered difficulties in reaching their flights shared their ordeal on Twitter along with videos of the airport.

Due to the waterlogging issue, the official Twitter handle of the Ahmedabad Airport has written, ‘Due to heavy rains and water logging around the airport, we request all passengers to check with their respective airlines before starting their journey. Passengers are also advised to avoid parking at the airport facility.’

In another tweet, it wrote, ‘Our teams are working round the clock to ensure a safe and comfortable journey’

Our teams are working round the clock to ensure a safe and comfortable journey at our #GatewayToGoodness.#SVPIA #PassengerAdvisory #AhmedabadAirport pic.twitter.com/I668Alu0eg — Ahmedabad Airport (@ahmairport) July 22, 2023

After the video of the airport went viral on social media, Congress national coordinator Deepak Khatri shared a video and wrote, ‘This is the situation of Ahmedabad airport, #Gujarat after 28 years of BJP rule. This is the model state of Narendra Modi’

This is the situation of Ahmedabad airport, #Gujarat after 28 years of BJP rule.



This is the model state of Narendra Modi.#GujaratRain pic.twitter.com/KpiwKu4AIq — Deepak Khatri (@Deepakkhatri812) July 23, 2023

Another user @punitjuneja shared a video of the terminal and wrote, “This is Adani managed Airport, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.”

This is Adani managed Airport, Ahmedabad, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/c8XRhI1v54 — Punit Juneja (@punitjuneja) July 22, 2023

Adani Airports manages six airports including Ahmedabad Airport

Adani Aiports which is under Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has won the mandate to modernize and operate six airports in India. They are located in

Ahmedabad Lucknow Mangaluru Jaipur Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram

On November 7, 2020, the company signed the Concession Agreement (CA) for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport located in Ahmedabad. As per the agreement, Adani Airports will operate, manage and develop all six airports for 50 years.

Rainfall in Gujarat

Meanwhile, in view of heavy rain, two national highways passing through Porbandar and Kutch, along with 10 state highways have been shut down by the Gujarat government.

Gujarat’s Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey confirmed the evacuation of 736 individuals to safer zones, alongside the successful rescue of approximately 358 people.

A total of 302 roads inclusive of 271 panchayat roads were closed. To date, 736 people have been transferred to safe locales. Dams are filled in Junagadh Valsad, Gir-Somnath, Porbandar, and other districts. Narmada Dam is currently 67 percent full, with other dams being filled to their brim.