Hyderabad Airport launches Self-Baggage Drop Facility – Know how it works

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport has recently introduced the Self-Baggage Drop facility near Gate Entry Number 9. To enhance efficiency and seamless travel, the airport has installed eight fully automated self-baggage machines. These machines are equipped with scanners, scales, and sensors enabling passengers to complete their baggage check-in facility in 45-60 seconds.

Speaking about the new service, Mr Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL said, “We are happy to add another convenience of the new self-baggage facility for passengers transiting through the Hyderabad airport. This will further ease travel and enhance their travel experience. The technology integration of the self-bag drop and check-in process makes travel faster and simpler. As we continue to invest in new- age technologies, we remain committed to provide a delightful travel experience for all our passengers.”

How Self-Baggage Drop Facility works

Passengers need to approach a self check-in kiosk at Hyderabad Airport to print the boarding pass. At the kiosk, they need to the baggage option and provide the details such as the number of bags, weight and print the bag tag.

Post baggage tagging, passengers need to proceed to the self-bag drop unit. They need to place the baggage on the conveyor belt and scan the barcode on their boarding pass to initiate the bag drop process. The self-bag drop unit performs checks on the bag, and if everything is in order, it processes the bag and sends a confirmation to the airline.

If the baggage does not meet the required criteria, the self-bag drop unit rejects it and will prompt the passenger to seek assistance from a check-in agent.

In case of excess baggage, the passenger will need to approach the baggage counter of the airline.

Initially, the self-baggage drop facility has been rolled out for Indigo Airlines passengers travelling to Bangalore and Chennai.

Hyderabad Airport

The airport was opened on March 23, 2008. Earlier, Begumpet Airport was the sole civilian airport to serve the residents of the city.

In order to reduce the travel time between the city and the airport, PV Narasimha Rao Expressway was completed in 2009. The expressway which is 13 km long connects Mehdipatnam and Aramghar.

In terms of area, it is the largest airport in India. As it handled over 12.4 million passengers and over 1.4 lakh tons of cargo from April 2021 to March 2022, it is termed the fourth busiest airport in India.

Currently, the airport is being owned and operated by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) which is a public-private venture.