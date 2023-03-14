Watch: Ram Charan calls Los Angeles as ‘Mecca of Cinema’

Los Angeles: Team RRR is over the moon as the film’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has won the Oscar for ‘Original Song’. The director and cast of the film are making headlines across the globe for scripting the history. The song is composed by MM Keeravani and lyrics are written by Chandrabose.Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present at the big event. The journalists from all over the world try to talk to the team members, especially lead actors. During an interview with one of the journalists at the event, Ram Charan said Los Angeles(LA) is the Mecca of Cinema.

Yes, expressing his excitement after winning the Oscar, Ram Charan termed LA as Mecca of Cinema. The journalist who seems to be from South Asia asked Ram Charan that RRR is making waves in the film industry and how the actor feels to be part of the film?. Replying to her question, the actor said ”Hundred per cent right? It is everybody’s dream.It is the Mecca of Cinema,the LA and all of us are here. I just feel it’s not RR team.It is India who is here.”

He further said, ” And we are walking as Indians and for India.And thanks to my director and my composer,that is the reason we are here.”

Agreeing on the another question of the journalist, Ram Charan added, ” Absolutely, you can not define this genre. It comes up, it is different emotions coming together.It is action , it is brotherhood,it is thriller,itis songs and dance and it is everything and put together.It is a rollercoaster ride to see this and experience this. I thank the audience for loving it.”

The journalist also talked with Jr NTR at the event. She asked Jr NTR about his Indian attire on which the tiger is embossed in golden colour. Replying to her question, the actor said, ” I mean , you seen that(Tiger) in RRR .Jumped out at me.”. He added that Gaurav Gupta designed his dress which has a tiger on it. Jr NTR said he opted to wear Indian attire as he was representing India in LA.

Watch the full interview below