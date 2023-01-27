Watch: Ranbir Kapoor throws fan’s phone after clicking selfie

Mumbai: Often called Casanova or Saawariya boy of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor always keeps himself away from social media but unfortunately his one video is going viral on Instagram. In the viral clip, one of Ranbir’s fans tries to click a selfie with him. The actor is seen asking the fan to show him the picture which latter clicked. What happened after that has left the netizens shocked. Ranbir threw off his fan’s phone and everybody around there was surprised by his behaviour.

Some netizens are strongly condemning the reaction of Ranbir Kapoor and even asked Alia Bhatt to teach her husband manners while others claim that it was actually an ad shoot. Ranbir’s fans claim that the actor is very calm, humble and down to earth. They said that it was an ad shoot and paps are unnecessarily sharing videos to defame actors’ image.

Ranbir Kapoor fans also slammed Viralbhayani for sharing the video without a proper caption. They alleged that paps are sharing videos to garner views without thinking about anyone’s image and reputation.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen along with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Rajna’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’. The trailer of the film has been winning hearts and people are praising Ranbir’s acting skills. He will be also seen in ‘ANIMAL ‘helmed by Sandeep Vanga starring Rashmika Mandana as female lead.

The actor is also gearing up for Brahmastra 2 with his wife Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.