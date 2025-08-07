Mumbai: Bollywood stars are often showered with immense love and admiration from fans, some travel miles just to catch a glimpse, while others wait patiently for hours outside homes, sets, or studios. And many times, celebrities too reciprocate that love in beautiful ways. Something similar happened with Ranveer Singh last night.

On Wednesday, the Ram Leela actor was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai when he noticed an elderly female fan waiting to meet him. In a heart-melting moment that was captured on video and quickly went viral, Ranveer didn’t just stop for a quick interaction, he went the extra mile. The actor touched the woman’s feet, kissed her hand, and warmly greeted her before saying goodbye.

#RanveerSingh looks handsome in a black 🖤 jacket and a black 🖤 pair of trousers with a black 🖤 pair of sunglasses as he poses for the cameras 📸 at a dubbing studio 🎤 in Bandra 📍 He's got the looks, talent, and charm—all in one. 😍🌟 pic.twitter.com/drN8IHkKJy — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) August 6, 2025

The video has since been winning hearts across social media, with fans praising Ranveer for his humility, warmth, and grounded nature despite being one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently gearing up for his next big release, Dhurandhar, an intense action drama based on real-life events. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The first-look teaser, released last month, has already sparked buzz, and the film is all set to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.