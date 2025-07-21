Mumbai: We’ve all seen it every Sunday Amitabh Bachchan stepping out of his iconic home, Jalsa, to greet his sea of fans with a warm smile and folded hands. But this past Sunday was far from the usual.

In a rare and unexpected moment, the legendary actor was seen visibly irritated with a paparazzo trying to film him. A video that has now gone viral on social media shows Big B walking up to the cameraman and sternly saying, “Aye, video mat nikalo, band karo!” a moment that has taken both fans and shutterbugs by surprise.

For decades, Amitabh Bachchan has been celebrated not just for his remarkable body of work, but also for his grace, patience, and poise in public appearances. Be it waving at fans from his bungalow gates or acknowledging photographers with a gentle nod, the actor has always kept his calm.

This rare glimpse of annoyance has left the internet in shock, with many wondering what led to the sudden change in mood.

On the professional front, Big B was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and is now gearing up for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, much to the excitement of his fans.