Watch: Rashmika Mandanna finally shares the ‘special update’

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has announced the launch of her fragrance brand, and said that for her, perfumes bring back special moments that might otherwise be forgotten.

Called Dear Diary, her perfume brand is inspired by Rashmika’s own life experiences and deeply personal reflections.

“For me, fragrance is memory. I don’t remember most things, or maybe it’s just selective memory, but perfumes bring back special moments that might otherwise be forgotten. It’s how I hold on to the people, places, and experiences that shaped who I am.”

She said with Dear Diary, she wanted to give everyone a way to carry their stories with them.

“To connect, to feel comforted, to feel a warm hug, and to express who they are, unapologetically,” said Rashmika.

Rashmika also shared a video on social media talking about her new fragrance brand. She wrote in the caption: “This one’s really really realllllyyyy close to my heart. It’s not just a brand.. not just a perfume.. it’s a piece of me. Scent has always been such an important part of my personal life.. and today I share that with you..”

She added: “I am so grateful I get to do this.. I am so excited but also soooo nervous.. but I hope I have all your blessings to go ahead with this..”

Ahead of the announcement, the actress had shared her excitement on social media.

She dropped a video where she was heard saying, “Okay, I can’t believe I am finally recording this. Like you know by now, I have been working on something very very very close to my heart- it’s not just a project, it’s something I’ve poured my love into for you- for every message, for every cheer, every bit of love you have sent my way for the years. This is me sharing a little piece of that with you.”

“I hope you feel it, I hope you love it – can’t wait to share it with you. It’s launching tomorrow, and I am very very very very excited about this and very nervous, and very grateful,” she added.

The post was captioned, “Been keeping something special to myself for a while now… and trust me, it’s not easy when all I want to do is share it with you… Just a little longer…”