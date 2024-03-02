Watch: Rihanna poses with paparazzi at Jamnagar, wins hearts

Mumbai: Rihanna, the popular singer, created a buzz at Jamnagar Airport in Gujarat, India during her recent visit. She had come to town for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding function. Before leaving the country, she interacted with paparazzi and policemen.

Rihanna’s Warm Interaction With Paparazzi

Several pictures and videos of Rihanna at the Jamnagar airport are surfacing online. One video shows the global icon getting out of her car as photographers swarm around her. When asked if she liked India, Rihanna replied with a smile, “I love India.” She also shared her enthusiasm for the concert: “The show was the best. I haven’t done a real show in eight years. So, I wanna come back.”

Posing For The Cameras

Before entering the airport, Rihanna stopped to take photos for the paparazzi. She looked very classy in her pink clothes with a blue fur stole over one shoulder. The singer had a black bag on her arm and was also holding a painting that said: “Thank you.” Rihanna’s cute poses and big smile made sure all eyes were on her!

Heartwarming Gestures With Cops

Upon arriving at the airport, Rihanna made a touching gesture by holding hands with two female police officers. She gestured for all the cops to come forward and joined them for group photos. She even shared hugs with the female officers, showcasing her down-to-earth nature.

Rihanna’s Memorable Performance

Rihanna stunned everyone at Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding ceremonies as she performed her chart-topping songs such as “Diamonds,” “Pour It Up,” and “Rude Boy.” The singer wore a shiny neon green dress that hugged her curves when on stage. She took a moment to thank the Ambani family for having invited her saying, “Thanks to the Ambani family, I’m here tonight… In honor of Anant and Radhika’s wedding…”