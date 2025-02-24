Watch: Riyadh begins installing nameplates honouring Saudi imams, kings

This follows a directive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Published: 25th February 2025 1:37 am IST
Photo: Okaz

Riyadh: Riyadh Municipality has begun installing road signs and nameplates for 15 major squares in the capital, honouring Saudi Arabia’s imams and kings.

This follows a directive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, based on a proposal by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday, February 22.

This directive highlights the leadership’s dedication to preserving the legacy of the imams and kings who have shaped the Kingdom for over 300 years.

Watch the video here

This initiative aligns with Riyadh Municipality’s broader strategy to strengthen national identity in public spaces and support the goals of Vision 2030, which aims to showcase Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and cultural values.

