Saudi Arabia names 15 Riyadh squares after imams, kings

Among them is Imam Mohammed bin Saud, the founder of the first Saudi state.

Published: 23rd February 2025 7:01 pm IST
Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has directed that 15 squares in Riyadh be named after the Kingdom’s imams and kings.

The initiative followed a proposal by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, coincides with Saudi Arabia’s celebration of Founding Day on February 22, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This directive highlights the leadership’s dedication to preserving the legacy of the imams and kings who have shaped the Kingdom for over 300 years.

Their contributions have been vital in unifying the nation, protecting its resources, ensuring security, and advancing the well-being of its people.

The 15 squares, prominently located along Riyadh’s main roads, will bear the names of:

Imam

  • Imam Mohammad bin Saud
  • Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammad
  • Imam Saud bin Abdulaziz
  • Imam Abdullah bin Saud
  • Imam Turki bin Abdullah
  • Imam Faisal bin Turki
  • Imam Abdullah bin Faisal
  • Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal

Kings

  • King Abdulaziz
  • King Saud
  • King Faisal
  • King Khalid
  • King Fahd
  • King Abdullah
  • King Salman.

