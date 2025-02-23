Saudi Arabia names 15 Riyadh squares after imams, kings

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has directed that 15 squares in Riyadh be named after the Kingdom’s imams and kings.

The initiative followed a proposal by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, coincides with Saudi Arabia’s celebration of Founding Day on February 22, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This directive highlights the leadership’s dedication to preserving the legacy of the imams and kings who have shaped the Kingdom for over 300 years.

Their contributions have been vital in unifying the nation, protecting its resources, ensuring security, and advancing the well-being of its people.

The 15 squares, prominently located along Riyadh’s main roads, will bear the names of:

Imam

Imam Mohammad bin Saud

Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammad

Imam Saud bin Abdulaziz

Imam Abdullah bin Saud

Imam Turki bin Abdullah

Imam Faisal bin Turki

Imam Abdullah bin Faisal

Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal

Kings