Watch: Sachin Tendulkar’s son turns ‘waterboy’ for LSG team

Hyderabad: In an era where star kids are often associated with privilege and instant success, cricketer Arjun Tendulkar is quietly carving his own path, one built on patience, discipline, and hard work. The young all-rounder, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is winning hearts for his humility and commitment to the game.

A video, now circulating widely on social media platform X, shows Arjun performing duties off the field during an IPL match between SRH and LSG that took place in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 5. Despite not being included in the playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants, he was seen supporting his teammates, carrying drinks, assisting players, and staying actively involved without any visible frustration.

The gesture has struck a chord with fans, many of whom have praised him for embodying the true spirit of a “team player.” Watch the video below.

Arjun Tendulkar could have easily lived a luxurious life on his father Sachin Tendulkar’s name and money, just like his sister Sara Tendulkar. He could have done anything he wanted using his family’s status.



But instead, he chose hard work and a tough path. Even after not… pic.twitter.com/hFCQA0lMVV — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 6, 2026

More about Arjun Tendulkar

Having begun a new chapter with Lucknow Super Giants this season, Arjun was picked up for Rs 30 lakh after being traded from Mumbai Indians, where he made his IPL debut in 2023. While opportunities in the playing XI have been limited so far, the youngster remains focused on growth.

In a recent conversation on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Arjun candidly spoke about the challenges of not getting enough game time. “Who doesn’t feel that? No one wants to sit on the bench. But we want to work hard and perform when we get a chance,” he said.

Over the years, Arjun has also faced scrutiny and trolling, largely due to the immense expectations that come with being Sachin Tendulkar’s son. However, he appears unfazed, choosing instead to stay focused on his journey and improvement.

Wedding with Saaniya Chandhok

On the personal front, Arjun Tendulkar recently tied the knot with hi ladylove and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The star-studded wedding followed pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and Mumbai