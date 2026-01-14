Watch: Salman, Dhoni, AP Dhillon enjoy off-road ride on Rs 46L ATV

Mumbai: A luxury vehicle worth nearly Rs.46 lakh getting stuck in mud is not something seen every day but that’s exactly what made AP Dhillon’s latest social media post go viral.

The singer shared a fun off-road moment with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and cricket icon MS Dhoni at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. What was meant to be an adventurous ride soon turned into a muddy memory that fans can’t stop talking about.

The Most Expensive Star of the Day

The real star of the outing wasn’t Salman, Dhoni or Dhillon, it was the high-end All-Terrain Vehicle itself. The ATV, designed for extreme off-road conditions, reportedly comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of around Rs.46 lakh.

Rather than stressing over the luxury vehicle, the trio chose to enjoy the moment. Dhillon is seen sitting casually on the stuck ATV, laughing, while Salman and Dhoni stand nearby, amused by the situation. Dhillon captioned the post with a playful question asking fans to guess who crashed it, instantly inviting online reactions.

A Rare Casual Moment of Icons

Photos from the day show all three stars covered in mud and smiling brightly. Seeing legends from music, cinema and cricket together in such a carefree setting delighted fans. The relaxed farmhouse backdrop added to the charm of this unexpected celebrity crossover.