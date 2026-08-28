Watch: Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan, sports a tilak

Mumbai: Salman Khan and his family are known for celebrating festivals with the same warmth and enthusiasm every year. On Raksha Bandhan, the actor was spotted at his sister Alvira Khan’s residence as the family came together for the festive celebrations.

Sporting a tilak on his forehead, Salman stepped out of Alvira’s house in his signature swag. The actor kept his look casual in a T-shirt paired with a hat as he made his way out of the residence.

Salman Khan also happily posed for the paparazzi and showed off his hand covered with rakhis, giving fans a glimpse of his Raksha Bandhan celebrations. His cheerful appearance quickly caught the attention of those waiting outside.

The actor’s festive appearance comes at a busy time professionally. Salman is gearing up to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20, which is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the action entertainer tentatively titled Monster, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.