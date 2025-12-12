Mumbai: Salman Khan isn’t just a name, he’s an emotion to millions. As the star steps into his milestone birthday month, turning 60 on December 27, he has revealed a surprisingly personal detail about his life. The actor shared that he hasn’t gone out for dinner in the last 25 years, a confession that instantly stunned fans across social media.

Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday, Salman participated in an intimate session where he reflected on his career, personal experiences and the evolving phases of his journey. Several clips from the event have since gone viral.

Salman Khan admitted that his life has been deeply anchored in work, travel and a tight-knit circle of long-standing friends. “Most of my life I’ve always been around my family and friends, jismein se kaafi nikal li hain… ab sirf 4–5 hi hain mere saath,” he shared, recalling the loss of people he once considered close.

He further revealed how structured and disciplined his routine has become over the years. “25–26 saal ho gaye ke main kahin bahar dinner pe nahi gaya. Shooting se ghar, ghar se shooting, airport, hotel… that’s it. This is my life,” he said, adding that he has no regrets. Instead, he views it as a conscious choice born out of the love and respect he receives from fans. “Itni izzat aur pyaar milta hai… ussi ke liye mehnat karta hun,” he said with a smile.

#SalmanKhan : All my life I’ve always been around my family & friends, only few are left now & I rarely go out for dinner or party, my everyday routine is just from set to home & from home to set! pic.twitter.com/CiFdPAZlzl — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) December 11, 2025

This marks Salman’s second appearance at the festival this year, following his presence at the Golden Globes gala where he was spotted alongside global names like Idris Elba and Edgar Ramirez.

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for his next big project, Battle of Galwan. Also starring Chitrangda Singh, the film revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare and intense skirmish fought without firearms. The film is eyeing an Eid 2026 release and is already generating strong buzz.