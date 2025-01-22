Watch: Salman Khan spotted in Taxi, ditches bulletproof cars

Mumbai: Salman Khan is ready to wow his fans once again with his upcoming film Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for hits like Ghajini and Thuppakki, the movie promises intense action and drama. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar will release on Eid 2025.

Viral Behind-the-Scenes Video

A leaked video from the film’s set recently went viral on social media. It shows Salman stepping out of a kaali-peeli taxi in a rugged look, wearing a blue shirt and jeans. The shoot took place in Mumbai under tight security, and parts were also filmed near Hyderabad’s famous Falaknuma Palace.

The teaser for Sikandar has already created a buzz. It shows Salman in full action mode, fighting masked men in a room packed with weapons. His powerful dialogue, “Suna hai ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hai. Bas, meri mudne ki der hai,” has left fans eagerly waiting for the release.

Star-Studded Cast

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who is teaming up with Salman for the first time. Other cast members include Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.