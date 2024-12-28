Watch: Salman Khan’s Sikandar teaser, blockbuster loading?

Mumbai: The much-awaited teaser of Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally been released, igniting excitement among fans. The 80-second teaser showcases Salman in a power-packed avatar, delivering high-octane action sequences that promise to set the screens ablaze.

Sikandar Teaser Release

Opening with Salman Khan’s intense silhouette, the teaser introduces his character, Sikandar, as a force to be reckoned with. Packed with jaw-dropping stunts, the clip features Salman taking on armored, masked enemies with unmatched fury.

It also features Bhaijaan’s thunderous dialogue, “Suna hai ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hai. Bas mere mudne ki der hai,” leaving fans buzzing with anticipation.

Sikandar marks the much-anticipated reunion of Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster Kick. Directed by the acclaimed AR Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be a high-energy action thriller. Alongside Salman and Rashmika, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi.

Scheduled for release on Eid 2025, Sikandar is already being hailed as a potential box office hit. With its gripping teaser and powerhouse cast, the film is poised to dominate the festive season and deliver a thrilling cinematic experience.