Watch: Sana Khan, her newborn gets a grand welcome at home

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, recently embraced the joys of motherhood with the arrival of her first child. Sana and her husband Mufti Anas welcomed their baby boy, Saiyad Tariq Jamil on July 5. Eager to share her bliss with the world, Sana has been actively posting adorable glimpses of her little bundle of joy on her Instagram page.

Each heartfelt social media post offers her followers a peek into the precious moments she cherishes with her newborn. And the video that she shared on Instagram today is unmissable!

Mufti Anas welcomed home his wife, Sana Khan, and their newborn baby boy with a heartwarming celebration. He beautifully decorated the home with an array of blue balloons, symbolizing the arrival of their precious baby boy. Sana Khan, filled with emotions, shared a touching video on her Instagram, capturing the moment she carried her son lovingly in her arms. Tariq looked cute as a button in a white-hued printed romper teamed with a brown-hued cap.

“Warm n Humble Welcome for our Jigar ka tukda Saiyad Tariq Jamil MASHALLAH JazakAllah khair @anas_saiyad20 for this beautiful surprise. I m surprised u managed this on ur own,” she captioned the video.

On July 12, Sana Khan shared her son’s name with her fans on Instagram. She dropped a special video and wrote, “Humne apney bete ka Naam rakha hai, Tariq Jamil. Meaning of Tariq: Subah ka tara raat me aney Wala. Jameel: Khoobsurat. Allah humarey bete ko islam ka khoobsurat chiragh banaye jo islam ko noor ki tara philaye.”