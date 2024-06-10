Watch: Saudi Arabia holds security parade ahead of Haj

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s security forces held an annual military parade in Arafat in Makkah on Monday, June 10, ahead of the upcoming Haj 1445 AH-2024 season.
The event was held in the presence of Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef.
The forces conducted a mock demonstration of a pursuit and capture scenario, while paramedics simulated quick response times for airlift to safety.
The parade featured anti-narcotics women soldiers showcasing their field skills by handling guns and shooting targets during the ceremony.
The Kingdom’s top concern during Haj is the security and stability of millions of Muslims who gather in the Holy City for the annual pilgrimage.
Every able-bodied Muslim is required to undertake it at least once in their lifetime.
This year, more than two million Muslims around the world are expected to participate in the upcoming Haj.
Haj 2024 commences on Friday, June 14, following the detection of the crescent Moon by astronomical observatories in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening, June 6.