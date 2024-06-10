Watch: Saudi Arabia holds security parade ahead of Haj

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s security forces held an annual military parade in Arafat in Makkah on Monday, June 10, ahead of the upcoming Haj 1445 AH-2024 season.

The event was held in the presence of Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef.

Also Read Nigerian pilgrim welcomes first Haj 2024 baby in Makkah

The forces conducted a mock demonstration of a pursuit and capture scenario, while paramedics simulated quick response times for airlift to safety.

The parade featured anti-narcotics women soldiers showcasing their field skills by handling guns and shooting targets during the ceremony.

Watch the videos here

جانب من عروض القطاعات الأمنية المشاركة في حج هذا العام



عبر مراسل #الإخبارية أسامة العبيدي#يسر_وطمأنينة | #الحج_عبر_الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/QGQzYdk60M — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 10, 2024

"بمعنويات عالية"



العرض العسكري للقوات العسكرية والأمنية المشاركة في حج هذا العام



عبر مراسل #الإخبارية عبد الله الرويس#يسر_وطمأنينة | #الحج_عبر_الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/XHgwLUHRUb — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 10, 2024

The annual parade by the Hajj Security Forces Parade was held in Arafat earlier today and was inspected by His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef, Minister of the Interior#Hajj #Hajj1445pic.twitter.com/JfhKxd0WWW — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) June 10, 2024

"أضحي بدمي وأنا فدائي"



أهازيج يرددها المشاركين في العرض العسكري لقوات أمن الحج



عبر مراسل #الإخبارية عبد الله الرويس#يسر_وطمأنينة | #الحج_عبر_الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/BjTt4EcHsE — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 10, 2024

Hajj Parade 1445/2024! pic.twitter.com/NBEhEvednv — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) June 10, 2024

قوات أمن الحج تستعرض منظوماتها الأمنية خلال العرض العسكري للقوات المشاركة في حج هذا العام



عبر مراسلة #الإخبارية ولاء المطرفي#يسر_وطمأنينة | #الحج_عبر_الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/Cvg4hFrrvI — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 10, 2024

The Kingdom’s top concern during Haj is the security and stability of millions of Muslims who gather in the Holy City for the annual pilgrimage.

Every able-bodied Muslim is required to undertake it at least once in their lifetime.

This year, more than two million Muslims around the world are expected to participate in the upcoming Haj.

Haj 2024 commences on Friday, June 14, following the detection of the crescent Moon by astronomical observatories in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening, June 6.