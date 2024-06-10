Nigerian pilgrim welcomes first Haj 2024 baby in Makkah

Makkah: A 30-year-old Nigerian pilgrim has given birth to a healthy baby boy named Mohammed at the Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

This marks the first birth of a pilgrim during this Haj 1445 AH-2024 season.

The pilgrim arrived at the hospital’s emergency room experiencing labor pains at 31 weeks of pregnancy.

Also Read Haj 2024: Saudi Grand Mufti urges pilgrims to value opportunity

The emergency team promptly evaluated her condition and transferred her to the maternity ward, where she gave birth naturally, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The mother is recovering and in good health, while baby Mohammed is receiving specialized care due to his premature arrival.

The Nigerian pilgrim expressed profound gratitude to the medical staff for their exceptional care and attention during the delivery.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches first automated monitoring vehicle for Haj

During Haj, the Makkah Maternity and Children’s Hospital provides comprehensive healthcare services to pilgrims, including emergency care, childbirth support, and comprehensive women’s and children’s medical care.

The hospital witnesses numerous births each year during the Haj season, and ensures that every mother and child receives the utmost attention and care.