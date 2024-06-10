Haj 2024: Saudi Grand Mufti urges pilgrims to value opportunity

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh, has advised pilgrims visiting the Grand Mosque in Makkah to value the opportunity to perform Haj and the blessings bestowed on them by Allah.

Al-Sheikh praised the government’s exceptional services and facilities, led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for ensuring convenience and safety during Haj.

Also Read In a first, Saudi Arabia allows Haj pilgrims to use ATM cards issued by their country

He also highlighted that Allah has mandated Muslims to perform Haj at least once in their lifetime, especially those who are physically and financially capable

Al-Sheikh further elaborated on the nature of the Prophet’s Haj and the profound lessons derived from this remarkable journey.

Haj 2024: Makkah urges safety precautions

The Civil Defense Directorate urges pilgrims to ensure safety at the Grand Mosque by avoiding crowds, and ensuring the well-being of the elderly, disabled, and children.

The directorate has said it is fully prepared and ready to serve pilgrims, and to ensure the safety and security of lives and property.

Also Read Haj 2024: Arafat day sermon to reach 1 bn in 20 languages

Saudi Islamic Affairs distributes supplies to pilgrims in Arafat

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance is providing essential supplies to pilgrims during their time at Jabal Al-Rahma in Arafat.

On Sunday, June 9, a three-day initiative was launched to distribute 1,200 sun umbrellas and 2,400 water bottles to help pilgrims stay cool and hydrated in Makkah during high temperatures.

Ministry staff and volunteers, recruited through the volunteer work platform, are actively participating in the Haj plan execution initiative.

The ministry prioritizes the well-being of pilgrims, ensuring their health and safety, especially during the hot summer months.

Haj permits for unvaccinated pilgrims cancelled

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has cancelled the Haj permits of several domestic pilgrims who failed to receive the Neisseria meningitis vaccine.

In a statement on X, the ministry revealed that 90 percent of domestic pilgrims have fulfilled special health requirements for vaccinations to protect against potential infections while interacting with the crowd.

The ministry has issued an urgent call for all remaining domestic pilgrims to obtain the vaccine promptly.