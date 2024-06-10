Haj 2024: Arafat day sermon to reach 1 bn in 20 languages

Makkah: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is preparing to launch the largest-ever translation project for the Arafat sermon, aiming to reach one billion listeners across the world in 20 languages.

The project, named after the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, aims to promote religious tolerance, moderation, and peace in the Kingdom of Islam, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This is the seventh-year in a row for the Arafat sermon to be translated in multiple languages.

Sermon will be translated into

French

English

Persian

Urdu

Hausa

Russian

Turkish

Punjabi

Chinese

Malay

Swahili

Spanish

Portuguese

Amharic

German

Swedish

Italian

Malayalam

Bosnian

Filipino

The Arafat Day marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Haj, which will begin on Friday, June 14.

The standing at Arafat, one of the four pillars of Haj and the most important ritual of the annual pilgrimage, will start after the Arafat sermon and performance of Dhuhr and Asr prayers in combined and shortened form.