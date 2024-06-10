Haj 2024: Saudi King to host 1,000 Gazan pilgrims from families of injured, martyrs

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz has issued an order to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims from the families of martyrs and the injured in the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza Strip to perform the upcoming Haj 1445 AH-2024 pilgrimage.

The directive comes after similar order was issued in May for hosting 1,000 family members of the martyrs, prisoners and injured Palestinians.

This brings the total number of hosted pilgrims from Palestine to 2,000, within the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Haj, Umrah and Visit, implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

أمر ملكي من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود – حفظه الله – باستضافة 1000 حاج من ذوي الشهداء والمصابين من قطاع غزة لأداء مناسك #حج_1445هـ.#يسر_وطمأنينة https://t.co/M6dtIELAtI — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) June 9, 2024 Ì

Since its inception 26 years ago, more than 60,000 pilgrims have been hosted under this program.

This year, Haj is taking place on Friday, June 14.

Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is a lifetime pilgrimage for all able-bodied Muslims to Makkah and Madinah, the holy cities.