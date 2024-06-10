Saudi Arabia launches first automated monitoring vehicle for Haj

The automated vehicle uses mobile surveillance cameras to accurately identify vehicles.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority (TGA) has launched an automated monitoring vehicle for the first time during the Haj season 1445 AH-2024.

The goal is to manage all transportation methods used by pilgrims at holy sites like Makkah and Madinah, ensuring compliance with regulations, standards, and quality.

The automated vehicle uses mobile surveillance cameras to accurately identify vehicles like buses, trucks, and taxis, ensuring safe transportation for pilgrims with up to 99 percent accuracy, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported

The implementation of automated monitoring vehicles is anticipated to enhance compliance with services, activities, and regulatory operations.

